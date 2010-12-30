Flu season in swing in NY, elsewhere

ATLANTA - Flu season appears to be picking up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five states, including New York, had widespread reports of flu last week, up from zero two weeks earlier.

A CDC report released yesterday says the four other states were in the South - Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Virginia.

The report also says that tests of about 120 virus samples show the circulating flu strains seem to be well-matched to this season's flu vaccine.

