When a set of twins was born Wednesday morning, doctors at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola knew it was going to be a busy day — they just didn’t know how busy.

By 2:30 p.m., doctors and nurses had delivered three more sets of twins to Long Island families, a record for the hospital, said Dr. Martin Chavez, chief of maternal fetal medicine. The families and seven out of the eight babies met for the first time Thursday afternoon in the hospital’s maternity ward.

Two of the births were expected Wednesday and two came as surprises, Chavez said. The hospital delivers about 125 twins a year on average, but even two sets on a single day is rare. Four is unheard of, he said.

“I asked, were the babies texting, trying to coordinate this? Was this a group effort?” Chavez said.

Chavez said the day started with Brenda Alvarenga, 23, of Freeport, who arrived for an 8 a.m. appointment. Ava was born at 8:44 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Her sister Elena followed the next minute, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

“It’s a blessing, so many sets of twins,” Alvarenga said. “I was like, this is a twin year. It must be something about October.”

Shannon and Anthony Rogone, of East Rockaway, were looking forward to their first children, Sarah and Elise, and had a 9:30 a.m. appointment. Sarah arrived at 10:13 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce, followed by her sister Elise, who weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

“We’re just going to take it day by day,” Shannon, 33, said.

The parents of Alexa and McKenzi Sica hadn’t expected the twins to come for another week.

Darlene Sica, 39, of Floral Park, had planned c-sections for her other three children, ages 2, 6 and 7.

“We started getting symptoms of labor and it was a surprise because we’d never experienced it before,” said her husband, Joe Sica, 39. “We wanted to make sure it wasn’t a false alarm and it wasn’t.”

Alexa was born at 11:14 a.m., weighing 5 pounds. Her sister McKenzi was born a minute later, at 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

For Catherine and Joseph Monez, of Mineola, the births were even more serendipitous: Thursday was Catherine’s 29th birthday. Baby Luke and his brother Benjamin, the couple’s first children, were the last babies born of the day, at 2:26 p.m.

Both were healthy, though Luke, at 5 pounds, 8 ounces, was spending some time in the NICU for observation for low blood sugar, Catherine Monez said.

Benjamin weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounce.

Shannon and Anthony Rogone of East Rockaway, look on as their twins, Sarah and Elise, rest in bassinets at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The medical staff at the hospital delivered four sets of twins between 8:44am and 2:26 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 25th. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

The parents on Thursday chatted about their children and joked about starting a play group.

“Why not?” Catherine Monez said. “The more, the merrier.”