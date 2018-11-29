An experimental form of gene therapy designed to treat Parkinson's disease causes the brain to "rewire" itself and improve the capacity to move more fluidly, a team of Long Island researchers has found.

The gene therapy is expected to move into a Phase 3 clinical trial next year, according to lead investigator Dr. David Eidelberg of the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset. A Phase 3 trial involves randomized, blind testing in a large group of patients in which some receive gene therapy and others a so-called "sham," or placebo procedure.

Eidelberg and his collaborators have analyzed several years' worth of research on the treatment and have found that the infusion of new genes directly into the brain causes novel circuits to develop, resulting in improvements in movement .

"What we found were powerful effects, not just at the site where the genes were injected, but way downstream [in the brain] there was a complete reorganization into this unique circuit," Eidelberg said.

The treatment appears to be most effective in eliminating slowness, one of the key problems affecting people with Parkinson's disease. The condition additionally is marked by muscle rigidity, tremors and changes in speech and gait. In the brain, Parkinson's is characterized by a loss of cells that produce the vital chemical dopamine.

Eidelberg said there was a surprising placebo effect among patients who thought they had received treatment, but were in the sham arm of the research. To a lesser extent, they, too, developed new brain circuits that improved their ability to move, Eidelberg said.

In a statement, Dr. Kevin Tracey, president and chief executive of the Feinstein Institute, said Eidelberg's research, which has encompassed more than a decade, has written a new chapter on understanding the brain under assault by Parkinson's disease.

“Dr. Eidelberg’s research in Parkinson’s disease has opened important new avenues for mapping brain networks that are fundamental to understanding debilitating movement disorders,” Tracey said.

Gene therapy involves the infusion of DNA into affected cells to correct serious medical disorders. In recent years, various forms of the treatment have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Last December, the FDA approved a gene therapy procedure to treat an inherited form of blindness called Leber's congenital amaurosis. In December 2016, the agency approved a form of gene therapy codeveloped by Dr. Adrian Krainer of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. That treatment addresses spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, in young children, a once-deadly condition that affects the central nervous system, robbing children of their ability to walk, eat and breathe.

Parkinson's is a condition that causes rigidity and is more complex to treat through gene therapy than disorders known as single-gene defects, Eidelberg said, referring to disorders that have only one gene that is missing or mutated.

"Most people have no family history of Parkinson's disease," he said, "so it is not like muscular dystrophy or retinal blindness where you need to get one gene in place. Parkinson's is a very difficult disease to assault strategically, but the results, so far, are promising."

Reporting Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, Eidelberg and his team explain the underlying mechanisms involving their gene therapy, which is dubbed AAV2-GAD. The treatment entailed delivering a gene that carries the code for the enzyme glutamic acid decarboxylase, or GAD.

"We found that AAV2-GAD leads to the formation of new neural pathways in the brain, connecting the subthalamic nucleus to other motor regions, thereby improving motor symptoms for as long as 12 months," Eidelberg said.