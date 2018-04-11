A 5-year-old boy from Lithuania and his family are celebrating after Long Island doctors successfully completed the first of several facial surgeries, allowing him to sleep through the night for first time in his life.

Rokas Zalaga, of Kaunas, Lithuania, was born with Goldenhar Syndrome, a condition that affects eye, ear and spine development, and also with a cleft lip and palate.

A friend of his mother connected the family with doctors at NextGenFace, which arranged with Northwell Health to bring Rokas to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Zalaga underwent reconstructive facial surgery — at no cost to him and his family — on March 19 to correct developmental issues with the right side of his jaw and face.

Rokas is now able to sleep through the night, after years of requiring assistance to eat and breathe. He will return in six months for additional surgeries to repair his ear, palate and eye.

The family is headed back to Lithuania for now, but not before Rokas received a surprise visit from Spider-Man, his favorite superhero, on Wednesday.

