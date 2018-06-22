State health officials announced Friday that they are investigating whether hantavirus, a rare infection caused by exposure to rodent droppings, was the cause of death of a track worker at Belmont Park earlier this month.

Clinical specimens have been sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing and confirmation. The case involves a backstretch worker who died June 6 from symptoms consistent with the infection.

Preliminary findings suggest the employee may have died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome following exposure to rodent excretions in the backstretch area, not open to the general public.

The worker — who was treated at an unnamed local hospital and whose name is being withheld by the state for privacy reasons — was found unconscious June 1 outside a housing unit in the Belmont backstretch area.

Hantavirus is not transmitted person to person and there is no danger to visitors to Belmont Park, state health officials said Friday.

Most cases of the infection occur when people inhale airborne particles of rodent excretions in confined areas.

Department of Health epidemiologists and environmental health inspectors, working in conjunction with the CDC, are inspecting residences in the Belmont Park area and conducting interviews with backstretch workers.

State health department teams have found no additional suspected cases in a preliminary review.