TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

Hawaii bans sunscreen with oxybenzone, octinoxate to protect coral reefs

The law would go into effect starting in 2021 and only allow people to buy sunscreen with the two chemicals if they have a prescription.

By The Associated Press
Print

HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are passing a measure that would ban sunscreen containing oxybenzone in an effort to protect coral reefs.

Legislation that would ban the sale of sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Scientists have found that the two substances commonly found in many sunscreen lotions can kill coral, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem in Hawaii.

The law would go into effect starting in 2021. Consumers would only be allowed to buy sunscreen with the two chemicals if they have a prescription from a licensed health care provider.

The lawmakers voted on the bills Tuesday as this year's legislative session is due to end on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

More news

GOP State Sen. Tom Croci at a news Croci joins list of GOP pols who won't run in Nov.
Nassau and Hempstead Village police respond Tuesday morning Cops ID suspect in Hempstead fatal stabbing
Drossos Motel in Greenport is the site of Ambitious pop-up snack bar returning to LI motel
School budget. See your school district's spending and tax plans
MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says East MTA to LIA: East Side Access will be ready by 2022
John Venditto, left, and Edward Mangano leave the Genova testified he initially lied to prosecutors