HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are passing a measure that would ban sunscreen containing oxybenzone in an effort to protect coral reefs.

Legislation that would ban the sale of sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Scientists have found that the two substances commonly found in many sunscreen lotions can kill coral, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem in Hawaii.

The law would go into effect starting in 2021. Consumers would only be allowed to buy sunscreen with the two chemicals if they have a prescription from a licensed health care provider.

The lawmakers voted on the bills Tuesday as this year's legislative session is due to end on Thursday.