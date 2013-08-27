Health Tip: Kids Shouldn't Watch Too Much TV
Limiting how much and what type of TV your kids watch is important, as too much screen time can be harmful for kids, experts say.
The Nemours Foundation mentions these possible risks of too much unmonitored television watching among children:
- Increased risk of obesity, due to lack of physical activity.
- Exposure to violence, which can be frightening and confusing for youngsters.
- Exposure to risky behavior, such as cigarette use and alcohol abuse, which kids may try to imitate in real life.
- Exposure to advertising of unhealthy foods and drinks.