Beware of phony calls from Nassau health department, police say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Nassau police alerted the public to beware of calls that appear to originate from the Nassau County Department of Health but could be from criminals seeking personal information from residents.

“Calls are going out to the public which reflect the DOH’s main Information and Referral number, although they are not the ones making the calls,” read a media advisory from County Executive Laura Curran and police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, adding that the department of health has notified the police department’s information technicians.

The phone number that the calls seem to originate from is 516-227-9697.

Officials said the callers tend to pose as health insurance representatives and ask for personal information from potential victims. But the health department does not make such calls, officials said.

Police advise residents to call 911 if they receive such a call. And anyone with information that could lead to arrest of people responsible for the scheme is advised to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477).

