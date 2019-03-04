TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

By The Associated Press
Print

SEATTLE — Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It's the second such success since "Berlin patient" Timothy Ray Brown more than a decade ago.

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient's immune system, giving him the donor's HIV resistance.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Former Suffolk police officer Robert Scheuerer appears at Ex-cop sentenced to 3 to 9 years in fatal DWI crash
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Power on Trial: The waiting begins in earnest
Linda Beigel Schulman of Dix Hills, center, mother Newsday forum focuses on school security 
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks during a Bellone nominates 3 for commissioner jobs
Suffolk police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron on Suffolk police end patrol shift changes at schools
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs at Smashing Pumpkins to play Jones Beach this summer