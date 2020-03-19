Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The well-known directives in preventing the coronavirus spread — wash your hands and stay at home — are difficult to follow for those without a place to live.

Public facility closings, underlying medical conditions and tight quarters in shelters are presenting added challenges for the 3,800 people on Long Island without homes, said the homeless and their advocates.

“Congregate facilities, such as shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness, are especially at risk for the spread of communicable diseases due to the number of individuals living in close proximity,” the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance said last week in a directive to shelter providers.

The office also offered protocol for posting information, cleaning, hygiene and screening residents. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending homeless shelters minimize face-to-face staff interactions with clients and limit visitors to the facility during the outbreak.

Huntington-based Family Service League Inc., which operates six shelters in Suffolk County, has distanced its beds 6 feet apart and is monitoring clients for symptoms, said president and CEO Karen Boorshtein. The volunteer program is suspended, but staff will meet with clients remotely when possible as the agency works to protect those it serves, as well as its employees.

“We are being vigilant about hygiene and we are enhancing cleaning several times a day,” Boorshtein said. “It’s always a challenge, but it’s clearly more challenging right now with coronavirus.”

Terri Scofield, a Riverhead resident who is homeless and sleeps in her 2008 Chevy Blazer outside a big-box store, said those in her situation will have trouble accessing necessities while many public places are closed. She usually showers at a local gym, fills up her water bottle at a library and visits fast-food restaurants to eat and use the bathroom.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest on the fast-moving developments on the coronavirus and its impact on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

“Now I can’t even take a daily shower,” said Scofield, 61, who is immunocompromised. “I’m praying the laundromat doesn’t close. It’s myriad logistical issues that people don’t have a clue about.”

Dan O’Shea, executive director of Riverhead nonprofit Maureen’s Haven, which coordinates with East End churches to offer overnight shelter, seconded that thought.

“Our biggest concern is ‘where are they going to get food, showers and other basic essentials such as access bathrooms,’ ” he said. “If we are trying to call for help, where can they charge their phones?"

The organization is taking clients’ temperatures when they arrive for the night and has temporarily closed its day center. No clients had tested positive as of Wednesday and they are reevaluating their policies and methods every day.

O’Shea worries that local churches, some of which have suspended services, will decide not to offer shelter in their buildings.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of the congregations rethinking the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone had no update regarding the homeless population during a conference call with the media Tuesday. Nassau County Department of Social Services commissioner Nancy Nunziata said at a news conference Wednesday that her office remains open for those in need of assistance.

Greta Guarton, executive director of the Amityville-based Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, which connects the homeless with long-term housing, said her organization will close its charity boutique and is not accepting clothing donations. Her staff will stay in touch with clients through phone and email and do much of their work via the internet ,she said, but the organization will have to consider whether to take in new clients amid the pandemic.

Guarton also noted that members of the homeless population often have underlying medical conditions that may preclude them from accessing ventilator care if there is a shortage, like in Italy.

“These are the folks who are very often forgotten by society,” Guarton said. “If you think they are going to be first in line for a ventilator, you are wrong.”