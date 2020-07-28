Four of the top 10 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area listed on the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings are on Long Island, the publication announced Tuesday.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset was ranked No. 4, followed by NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola at No. 5. Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park was ranked sixth, and St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill came in eighth.

The rankings, based on data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic, reflect performance in medical specialties as well as common procedures and conditions, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Researchers evaluated information from more than 4,500 hospitals in the country, examining several factors, including patient outcomes, patient experience, expert opinions and nurse staffing. The report also ranks hospitals by specific procedures and specialty care, with different lists for each state, as well as a national list.

“These rankings reflect all of the hard work being accomplished by the clinical staff and the support teams that make Northwell hospitals so highly regarded both regionally and nationally,” Michael J. Dowling, president and chief executive officer of Northwell Health, said in a statement.

North Shore and LIJ are both part of the Northwell Health System. North Shore was recognized for nine adult specialties, including diabetes and endocrinology, pulmonology, orthopedics, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, urology, nephrology, and gastroenterology and GI surgery.

St. Francis was ranked No. 24 nationally for cardiology and heart surgery.

In the metropolitan area, which includes Long Island, New York City, Westchester County and northern New Jersey, Stony Brook University Hospital was ranked No. 12 and Huntington Hospital No. 14.

Stony Brook officials noted the hospital was in the top 50 in the country for neurology, neurosurgery and orthopedics. It was also recognized for six other specialties: diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

“These rankings are a testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication to high-quality clinical care Stony Brook University Hospital provides on a daily basis,” Stony Brook CEO Carol A. Gomes said in a statement.

Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip was ranked No. 22 and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore No. 26.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota topped the Best Hospitals Honor Roll. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in Manhattan tied for fourth place with UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on that list, which included 20 facilities.