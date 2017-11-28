Neil Schweitzer 48, Long Beach Occupation High school English teacher Height 5-foot-8 Before 225 pounds, March 2016 After 188 pounds, November 2017

For Neil Schweitzer, 48, of Long Beach, it came down to wanting to look good for his upcoming wedding.

“I never thought of myself as being overweight until I met my husband. He loves to cook. I’m always telling him, ‘Stop with the butter!’ Schweitzer says.

In July of this year Schweitzer knew he had only eight weeks to lose weight before his wedding.

“I needed something that I thought would be a quick fix. And my friend was promoting this product called Isagenix,” said Schweitzer about the meal replacement shakes, supplements and cleansing program. He jumped on board which also meant eliminating dairy, wheat, red meat and artificial sweeteners from his meals.

He was successful. He lost 37 pounds in two months. He’s now maintaining his weight by being strict with his eating during the week and lightening up on the weekends.

“There’s nothing better than being measured for a tuxedo in March and finding out two weeks before your wedding that you’re down three pants sizes and two jacket sizes.”

Schweitzer has resolve about not gaining the extra weight back. “I love clothes, and I want to keep wearing my nice polo shirts and slacks, especially after working so hard for this.”

Schwietzer would have an Isagenix shake for breakfast and another for lunch. Dinner would be lean chicken or fish and vegetables along with quinoa pasta. Snacks included strawberries, blueberries and almonds. And he made sure he drank eight glasses of water every day.

Schweitzer goes to the gym two to three times a week. He does 20 minutes on the elliptical and then low-impact weight training. He also hired a personal trainer in the beginning to get him started.

“You really have to put your mind to it and be determined. Having an event coming up is a big incentive.”