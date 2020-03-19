TODAY'S PAPER
Rep. Kathleen Rice in self-quarantine after coronavirus contact

Rep. Kathleen Rice hands out meals outside the

Rep. Kathleen Rice hands out meals outside the Long Beach Martin Luther King Center on Tuesday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) became the latest member of Congress to self-quarantine, after learning she had been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, she said on Twitter.

Describing her condition as symptom-free and “healthy and well,” she said she would remain in isolation until March 27 out of "an abundance of caution.”

Rice offered no further details. She thanked health care workers and advised the public to follow the advice of medical experts.

The first two members of Congress to say they had tested positive for the virus are Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, the AP said, on Wednesday evening. They both said they experienced symptoms and have been self-quarantining.

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican, and McAdams, 45, a Democrat, both voted on the House floor as recently as early Saturday morning, when lawmakers passed a coronavirus relief package. Three other members of Congress, in addition to Rice, said Wednesday night they would self-quarantine because they were in contact with the lawmakers who tested positive.

One is Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican in the House, who said he is self-quarantining because he had an extended meeting with Diaz-Balart late last week.

“I ask all who are reading this to take me seriously — these are difficult times and it often requires difficult decisions to keep ourselves apart from our loved ones,” Rice said. 

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

