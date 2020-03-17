A Seattle-bound Delta Air Lines flight returned to a Kennedy Airport terminal Monday night because a passenger possibly had previous exposure to the coronavirus, officials said.

Flight 2503 was scheduled to depart the airport at 6:30 p.m. but didn't take off for Seattle until shortly after 10 p.m., said Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo in an email.

“Customers on Delta flight 2503 returned to the JFK terminal Monday after a customer shared they may have been previously exposed to coronavirus, and our aviation medical consultants recommended the customer be evaluated,” Modolo said. “We continue to follow all guidelines from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and local health officials and the aircraft is in the process of being cleaned. The safety and health of our customers and crew remain our top priority.”

No other information was immediately available Monday night.