Nassau County police said Friday that they have seen an increase of vaping using concentrated THC.

Police made 990 arrests last year for users vaping THC, the central drug in marijuana, in vape pipes. Police this year have so far made 410 arrests for vaping THC, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

“I think that people have the perception that because it is not marijuana being smoked in a pipe or another method, it is not illegal,” Ryder said. “That could not be further from the truth. The police treat THC vape cartridges the same way they treat any other illegal drug. You will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Police said they will allow parents to test any vape pipe for THC free of charge at any Nassau County precinct.