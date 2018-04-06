TODAY'S PAPER
Vaping using concentrated THC on the rise, Nassau police say

More than 400 arrests have been made this year so far for vaping THC, the central drug in marijuana, police say.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran holds a jar

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Nassau County police said Friday that they have seen an increase of vaping using concentrated THC.

Police made 990 arrests last year for users vaping THC, the central drug in marijuana, in vape pipes. Police this year have so far made 410 arrests for vaping THC, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

“I think that people have the perception that because it is not marijuana being smoked in a pipe or another method, it is not illegal,” Ryder said. “That could not be further from the truth. The police treat THC vape cartridges the same way they treat any other illegal drug. You will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Police said they will allow parents to test any vape pipe for THC free of charge at any Nassau County precinct.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

