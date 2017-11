Every spring and fall, The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit group dedicated to patient health and safety, grades hospitals nationwide on safety.

In Leapfrog's latest rankings for fall 2017, 13 Long Island hospitals maintained their grades, while four hospitals increased their marks and two were added. Grades dropped for four other LI hospitals.

Here are the grades for 22 LI hospitals, according to the latest Leapfrog numbers.

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital Location: Port Jefferson

Fall 2017 grade: A

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Eastern Long Island Hospital Location: Greenport

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: A

Fall 2016 grade: B



Northwell Health System - Huntington Hospital Location: Huntington

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center Location: Smithtown

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: B

Fall 2016 grade: B



St. Charles Hospital Location: Port Jefferson

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: B

Fall 2016 grade: B



St. Francis Hospital Location: Roslyn

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: A

Fall 2016 grade: A



Southampton Hospital Location: Southampton

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: B



Winthrop-University Hospital Location: Mineola

Fall 2017 grade: B

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Long Island Jewish Valley Stream - Franklin Hospital Location: Valley Stream

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: Not scored

Fall 2016 grade: Not scored



Glen Cove Hospital Location: Glen Cove

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Good Samaritan Hospital Location: West Islip

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Long Island Jewish Medical Center Location: New Hyde Park

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Mercy Medical Center Location: Rockville Centre

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



North Shore University Hospital Location: Manhasset

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: B

Fall 2016 grade: C



Northwell Health Systems - Syosset Hospital Location: Syosset

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Nassau University Medical Center Location: East Meadow

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Peconic Bay Medical Center Location: Riverhead

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



St. Joseph Hospital Location: Bethpage

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: D



South Nassau Communities Hospital Location: Oceanside

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Stony Brook University Hospital Location: Stony Brook

Fall 2017 grade: C

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C



Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center Location: Patchogue

Fall 2017 grade: D

Spring 2017 grade: Not scored

Fall 2016 grade: Not scored



Northwell Health System - Plainview Hospital Location: Plainview

Fall 2017 grade: D

Spring 2017 grade: C

Fall 2016 grade: C