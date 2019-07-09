Fatal opioid overdoses dropped nearly 25 percent in Nassau between 2016 and 2018, officials announced Tuesday, citing data recently certified by the county’s medical examiner.

In 2018, 147 people died from opioid overdoses in the county, a 24.6 percent decline compared to the 195 fatal overdoses in 2016. Officials said there were 184 fatal overdoses in Nassau County in 2017.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas credited the decline to increased access to treatment as well as beefed-up enforcement and drug education programs. The district attorney’s office provided $585,000 — taken from asset forfeiture funds — to provide treatment to addicts who have overdosed at Maryhaven’s New Hope Crisis Center in Freeport.

Singas said more than 2,200 people have received treatment through the Maryhaven facility since 2015.

“The opioid epidemic continues to be the most pressing public health crisis facing our communities but this dramatic drop in overdose shows that our work to bridge the treatment gap is saving lives,” Singas said.

Addiction expert Jeffrey Reynolds, chief executive officer of the Family and Children’s Association, said the new data suggests policies put in place in recent years have been effective, but he said he feared that officials would “take their foot off the gas” by cutting funding and abandoning policies for treatment, education and enforcement.

“Until the number is zero, we have a lot of work to do,” Reynolds said. “But the numbers are moving in the right direction.”