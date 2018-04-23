TODAY'S PAPER
Chef Matt Campbell collapses at London Marathon, dies, officials say

The 29-year-old from northwest England, who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 22.5 miles.

Runners make their way past the start line

By The Associated Press
LONDON — London Marathon organizers say a 29-year-old man died after collapsing near the end of Sunday’s race in the hottest conditions ever seen for the event.

Matt Campbell, a chef from northwest England who was a contestant on a reality TV cooking show last year, collapsed after 22.5 miles.

Organizers say “although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.”

Campbell last year appeared on the BBC’s “Masterchef: The Professionals.”

Organizers say a medical examination is still required to discover the cause of death.

The Met Office said temperatures reached 73.8 degrees near the end of the 26.2-mile course.

