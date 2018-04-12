Tick-borne diseases have reached epidemic proportions on Long Island as the eight-legged creatures continue to expand their range carrying multiple infectious organisms with them, according to a panel of Stony Brook experts who will discuss their latest research Thursday.

Lyme disease is the most prevalent tick-transmitted infection, a bacterial disease caused by the pathogen Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

New York has the highest number of confirmed Lyme disease cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has cataloged more than 95,000 Lyme infections in the state since 1986. Suffolk County has long been ground zero for the ailment on Long Island, studies have consistently shown.

Typical Lyme symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans.

A Thursday Stony Brook University symposium, where the panel is set to discuss their findings Thursday, will include the university’s president, Dr. Samuel Stanley, who is also a specialist in infectious diseases. Stanley will be joined by Jorge Benach, an expert in molecular genetics and microbiology. Other experts on the panel will include Dr. Christy Beneri, a pediatrician; Dr. Eric Spitzer, a pathologist and Dr. Luis Marcos, a specialist in internal medicine.

In recent years, doctors and public health experts have been investigating an emerging tick-transmitted condition that results in a long-term allergy to red meat. Hundreds of cases have been reported on the East End. The allergy is caused by bites from the Lone Star tick.

Ticks can carry a veritable zoo of microbes in their minuscule bodies, and doctors now are certain the seasonal pests can transmit more than one kind of pathogen in a single attachment and feeding.

“We definitely know that people can be co-infected,” Dr. Saul Hymes, director of the Pediatric Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Center at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital told Newsday in 2017.

Hymes said ticks, which are arachnids — distant cousins to crabs and spiders — carry viruses, protozoa and bacteria. For example, ticks on Long Island have been found to harbor babesia and anaplasma. Babesia are protozoa — or parasitic — infectious agents that home in on red blood cells, similar to the way a malaria parasite invades the same cells.

Anaplasmosis is an infection caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilium. It can trigger aches, fever, chills and confusion. About 500 cases are reported in New York annually, according to the state Department of Health.

Ticks outside of Long Island have been found to carry Borrelia miyamotoi, a corkscrew-shaped bacterium identified in recent years as the cause of a relapsing fever. Powassan virus is an emerging tick pathogen that can result in death, experts have found. Cases of Powassan virus have not been reported on Long Island, but a few were recorded by state health officials elsewhere in New York last year.

The creatures have eight legs as adults as well as powerful pincers and mouthparts. They adeptly use their appendages to cling to blades of grass or dig into human skin.

A tick’s bite often is painless because of a potent anesthetic it injects. It can stay attached to human skin for as long as seven days.