Long Island school district officials and the testing service that administers the SAT announced this week the exam's cancellation Saturday and Sunday at as many as nine locations due to coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday, The College Board announced that SATs to be administered Saturday at Westbury High School and Journey Prep School in Farmingdale as well as on Sunday at Hebrew Academy of Nassau County would not take place.

By Thursday, though, the list had grown by six to include the exam scheduled for Sunday at Hebrew Academy of Five Towns & Rockaway in Cedarhurst as well as exams set for Saturday at General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown, Patchogue-Medford High School, Brentwood High School, Mattituck Junior-Senior High School and the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

“College Board has canceled March 14 SAT registrations in areas affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) out of concern for student health and safety, and in accordance with guidance issued by international health organizations, evolving travel restrictions, and school closures,” a notice read.

The exam, which students are challenged to complete in just under four hours, is one of the most widely recognized college admissions criteria.

It was unclear how many students the cancellations affected.

Students scheduled to take the exam at Journey Prep, however, are directed to report to Amityville Memorial High School in Amityville. Students at Mattituck and Patchogue-Medford high schools are scheduled to take it March 28.

"College Board is monitoring the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as the situation continues to rapidly evolve, we are focused on the health and safety of students, educators, and their communities," said Jaslee Carayol, a spokeswoman for The College Board, in an email. "We are following guidance from test centers, as they close schools or request to close for testing."

The website, which listed cancellations at dozens of sites in New York State, said no makeup exam is available for students who would have taken the exam at some of the locations. But the service also noted: “If no makeup information is listed, we're still working to arrange a date and test center. You'll be contacted as soon as a makeup test is scheduled.”

Students affected by test center closings will be notified by email, through the College Board, according to the website. There could be more closings, which would be listed on the website, according to the College Board.