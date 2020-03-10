These are the Long Island school districts and area universities that have closed already or are planning to temporarily close in response to concerns over the coronavirus.
- Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District — All schools will be closed Tuesday after a staff member contracted the virus. District buildings will be cleaned and officials said they will provide an update by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
- Shoreham-Wading River Central School District — All district schools will reopen Tuesday after being closed Monday. District officials said they have no known confirmed cases but closed all schools Monday as a precaution after a staff member informed the district their spouse may potentially have the virus.
- Glen Cove School District — All district schools closed Tuesday after a contract transportation employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, district officials said.
- Locust Valley School District — All district schools closed Tuesday after contract employees in transportation were found to be positive for the virus, district officials said.
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District — All district schools closed Tuesday for similar reasons as Locust Valley and Glen Cove, officials said.
- The Portledge School in Locust Valley — Closed Tuesday "out of abundance of caution" due to closing of Locust Valley schools, officials said.
- Hofstra University — All on-campus classes are canceled through Friday due to a student reporting flu-like symptoms after attending an off-campus conference where an attendee tested positive for the virus.
- Friends Academy — The Locust Valley "school and campus are closed as of Tuesday, March 10," a notice on the school's website said.
New York City universities:
- Columbia University — All classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday because a member of the campus community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the coronavirus.
- Fordham University — All face-to-face classes across its campuses are canceled until further notice. Classes will be taught online beginning Wednesday.
- New York Institute of Technology — Announced the suspension of in-person classes for New York City and Long Island campuses effective Tuesday. "Going forward, all classes on these two campuses will be taught online, via videoconferencing, or with some combination of digital techniques until further notice," an NYIT statement said.
- NYU announced that beginning Wednesday through Friday, all classes will be conducted remotely.
- St. John's University — Canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday. The university will move to online instruction effective Thursday, it said.
- Yeshiva University — All classes on its Beren and Wilf campuses are canceled through March 16, as a precautionary measure after a student, and an adjunct professor who hadn't been on campus for three weeks, both tested positive for the virus.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.