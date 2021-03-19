Joseph Marro 35, Patchogue Occupation Music teacher Height 5-foot-10 Before 295 lbs., July 2017 After 167 lbs., February 2021

Tortilla chips — not sweets or pasta — were Joe Marro’s weakness, he says.

He was overweight his whole life and would periodically try exercising and limiting calories. "But, honestly, I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought I was doing all the right things, but I wasn’t and never reached the fitness level or weight I wanted," said Marro, who lives in Patchogue.

Three years ago, his doctor told him his health was at risk. "I felt unhealthy. I was always out of breath and didn’t want to be on oxygen within the next five to 10 years. If I’m dead at age 45 because of my weight, I won’t be inspiring my students through music," Marro said.

Shortly after, he was with friends one night who all voiced their support and encouragement about his losing weight. He headed to the gym the next day.

A few things happened: He found group cardio classes he enjoyed and got interested in cooking. The weight started coming off. He tried HIIT — high intensity interval training — and it worked. "I loved it. I loved the challenge, I looked forward to them," says Marro. He made the personal commitment to go to the gym four to five times a week "no matter what." He was given workout routines and meal plans, based on foods he liked, from a personal trainer and a nutritionist. "That’s what got me to where I am today. I enjoy doing exercises I like and cooking and eating foods I like." During COVID, he turned to You Tube videos, bought weights and worked out at home. He has lost 128 pounds.

"Family and friends started reaching out for help. "I didn’t have all the answers, so I got answers and became a certified personal trainer ….Now I wake up every day knowing I’m the healthiest person I can be. It’s the most rewarding part. Not being at risk for health issues means more to me than anything."

HIS DIET

Marro includes a combination of proteins, carbohydrates and fats in his overall daily food consumption. Examples of breakfast foods are avocado, eggs/egg whites, whole wheat English muffin, yogurt, oatmeal or vegetables such as mushrooms, broccoli, spinach. Lunch is usually a lean protein and assorted vegetables with black beans, brown rice or sweet potatoes. Dinner can be fish or a lean protein and vegetables.

HIS EXERCISE

Five to six times a week Marro walks 10,000 steps or spends 15 to 20 minutes on an exercise bike or treadmill as well as using weights for strength training.

HIS ADVICE

"First of all, you can do it. Everyone starts somewhere. Don’t compare yourself to others. Weight loss journeys have ups and downs. Work through slip-ups, learn from them. Have a great support system."