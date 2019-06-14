Breast cancer screenings in van links law, medicine

Stony Brook Medicine and Suffolk police are partnering to use a mobile unit to provide breast cancer screening, and it's personal for Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

“This partnership is particularly important to me because breast cancer affects so many women throughout Long Island, and it has also directly impacted me,” Hart said Friday of the partnership between her police department and Stony Brook to offer Island residents 3D-digital mammograms in a custom-designed 40-foot van.

The Suffolk County Police Department and medical partnership will provide the screenings to Long Island residents in Stony Brook's mobile mammography van.

Hart, a breast cancer survivor, recalled the time her friends and family encouraged her to get screened at age 50.

“Life gets so busy between raising our children and juggling a busy career that sometimes we don’t prioritize what we know we should be doing — getting a mammography,” Hart said. She was treated at the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Care Center at Stony Brook.

Hart and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the partnership on breast cancer detection Friday at the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge.