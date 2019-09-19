A second adult in Nassau has contracted measles, driving county officials to warn residents of the dates and locations where they may have been exposed to the disease.

The county health department confirmed the measles diagnosis of a Nassau resident on Thursday and are working to determine who else may have been exposed, officials said. Department officials declined to provide the individual's age, gender, hometown or profession.

Health Department officials said the latest individual to contract measles may have visited several local Long Island Rail Road stations, shuttle bus stops and restaurants on Sept. 11, 12 and 14. All of the locations except one are LIRR stations.

"The county’s disease control team is working nonstop with New York State Department of Health to investigate this case and determine the potential exposures," said County Executive Laura Curran in a statement. "Nassau County Department of Health will take appropriate action based on the findings of this case."

The latest case, officials said, may be related to another individual who was diagnosed with measles — a serious and contagious respiratory disease that causes a rash and fever.

Women who are pregnant, children under the age of six months, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals are most at risk, officials said.

Earlier this month, Nassau officials announced the county's first case of measles since 2013. The individual, who was not identified, is a resident of a foreign country who recently traveled to the U.S., health department officials said.

Nassau Health Department spokeswoman MaryEllen Laurain said the first individual to contract the disease visited the workplace of the individual who was identified on Thursday. Laurain said the workplace was located outside Nassau but she declined to identify the location.

Nassau identified the locations and dates visited by the Nassau resident as:

Sept. 11: Mineola LIRR Station to Penn Station between 3 and 7 p.m.; Penn Station to Mineola LIRR Station between 11:15 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Sept. 12: Mineola LIRR Station to Penn Station from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Penn Station to Mineola LIRR Station between 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Noches de Columbia Restaurant, 204 Jericho Tpke. in Mineola from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MTA shuttle from Mineola LIRR Station to the Hempstead LIRR station between 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Hempstead LIRR Station to LIRR Jamaica Station between 3 to 6 p.m.

Jamaica Station to Penn Station between 3:50 to 6:30 p.m.

Penn Station to Hempstead Station between 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

MTA shuttle from Hempstead Station to Mineola Station between 12:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Nassau officials said anyone who visited these locations between these hours could have been exposed to measles.

The times identified by the county reflect the period that the infected individual was in the identified areas and a two-hour period afterward. The measles virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

"We have a solemn obligation to protect the health and safety of all 1.4 million people who call Nassau County home — especially the thousands of vulnerable people in our communities who cannot receive vaccinations due to health conditions or young age," Curran said. "We will continue to emphasize that the single best way to protect our children and the entire community from serious diseases is through recommended vaccinations. The science remains clear: vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving."

The only other recent case on Long Island, in Suffolk County, was confirmed in April. It also involved a person who had recently arrived in the United States. Health officials determined the person had visited a bank, supermarket and drugstore in Hampton Bays and Southampton while contagious. Suffolk administered the measles vaccine to 38 people potentially exposed, said health department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern.

Nassau officials said non-vaccinated people can catch measles just by being in a room where someone with measles coughed or sneezed. People with measles often develop a fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash.

Symptoms typically appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure, officials said.

The two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97 percent effective in preventing measles, the state health department said.

Earlier this month, New York City declared an end to its measles outbreak, which led to 654 diagnoses of the virus since October 2018, including 52 related hospitalizations.

Across the state, there were more than 400 confirmed measles cases since October, according to the state Department of Health. More than 300 of those are in Rockland County.