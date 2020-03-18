Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Here is a list of closings and changes to meetings, events and policies in towns, cities and libraries around Long Island.

AMITYVILLE

• Village hall is closed from until Friday and all meetings are canceled.

BABYLON

• All public meetings and hearings have been canceled.

• The West Babylon Public Library is closed until March 23.

BABYLON VILLAGE

• The highway and sanitation office will be closed to the public until further notice.

BROOKHAVEN

• The town clerk's office is closed. Only marriage licenses and death certificates will be available in person, and only by appointment. Death certificates will be issued only to licensed funeral directors. Call 631-451-6920 to make appointments.

• The March 23 town board work session is canceled.

• The March 26 town board meeting will be held; it will be live-streamed on the town website, brookhavenny.gov. The public comment portions will be suspended, and all public hearings scheduled for the meeting will be adjourned. Residents may comment on hearings via email. An email address for that purpose will be announced later.

• As part of an effort to comply with a state mandate to temporarily cut staff by 50%, all town employees 65 and older will work from home.

• The town ecology center and animal preserve in Holtsville is closed.

• All parks and recreation programs are canceled.

• The town also has canceled a "Recycle Right" media contest, and the "What Now?" youth events scheduled for March 30.

• The Agricultural Advisory Board meeting scheduled for March 25 was canceled.

• Suffolk Board of Elections training seminars at Brookhaven Town Hall were canceled.

• Women's Recognition Night, scheduled for March 24, was canceled.

• The Animal Education, Care and Awareness workshop at Longwood Public Library, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. No makeup date was announced.

• The Brookhaven Animal Shelter donation drive in Center Moriches, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed.

• The Prom Gown donation program, scheduled to begin on March 24, has been postponed.

• A youth bureau program, "Gangs on Long Island: What You Need to Know," scheduled for March 23, has been postponed.

• The Dress for Success program, including client suitings and donations, has been suspended until further notice.

• Brookhaven Parks Violations Bureau hearings on March18 and 25 have been adjourned. Those scheduled to appear will receive notices with new hearing dates.

• Planning, zoning, town clerk and assessors documents may be dropped off at town hall.

COPIAGUE

• The Copiague Public Library is closed until further notice.

EAST HAMPTON

• The town board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

EAST NORTHPORT

• The Northport-East Northport Public Library will be closed until further notice. All late fees are suspended. Patrons may return items using the exterior book and media returns or keep them, disregard due dates, and return the items when the library reopens.

FLORAL PARK

• A Village of Floral Park volunteer firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Mayor Dominick Longobardi. He said the volunteer, a male, was tested Friday after exhibiting symptoms and received the results Monday. Longobardi did not know the current status of the firefighter. He said quarantine plans for people who came into contact with him were put into place on Friday. The village has about 180 volunteer firefighters, he said.

HEAD OF THE HARBOR

• Head of the Harbor Mayor Douglas Dahlgard said village residents should not visit village hall unless necessary, though staff will be there to provide services that cannot be handled by phone.

• The Thursday village court session is canceled.

• No board or committee meetings are scheduled for the rest of the month.

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

• Hempstead Town Hall starting Tuesday today will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday with reduced staff until further notice. Residents are urged to call or use online services to conduct town-related business whenever possible.

HUNTINGTON

• Parking meter fees in downtown Huntington is waived until further notice but enforcement of handicap, fire zone and other safety-related parking violations that interfere with traffic patterns or line-of-sight will continue.

• The Town of Huntington Recycling Center on New York Avenue has reopened.

• This week's planning and zoning board meetings are postponed.

• Huntington Town Hall is closed to the public. Use the white mailbox outside the main parking lot entrance to town hall labeled “Town Hall Mail Only” to drop off mail or paperwork. There is a black mailbox to the right of the main entrance to town hall labeled “Tax Payments Only” to drop off tax payments. Do not put cash in the box.

• Meals for seniors can be picked up between noon and 1:20 p.m. Monday to Friday at the senior center.

• The animal shelter on Deposit Road is closed to the public until further notice.

• Town parks and playgrounds are open but all permits for play on town fields are canceled through March 31.

• The Huntington Youth Bureau on Park Avenue is closed to the public until further notice.

• The Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site will be closed through April 6.

ISLIP

• All town buildings are closed to the public except by appointment.

• Residents are asked to use the town website islipny.gov to conduct town business online.

• Senior centers are closed. Essential senior services are continuing, including in-home meal delivery and transportation to doctor appointments.

• There will be no adoptions at the animal shelter for two weeks.

• Traffic violations conferences scheduled for March 23 and April 6 have been canceled.

• WRAP pail distribution will be halted for two weeks.

• All programs, classes, concerts and the exhibition at the Islip Art Museum are canceled until further notice.

LINDENHURST

• Village court will not be in session this week.

• Staffing will be at a minimum level. Village hall is open for essential business only.

LONGWOOD

• The animal education, care and awareness workshop, scheduled for Saturday March 21 at the Longwood Public Library, has been postponed. No makeup date was announced.

MINEOLA

• Village hall is closed to the public.

• Mineola Public Library will be closed to the public starting Wednesday.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD

• The senior Project Independence food shopping transportation program will be expanding its hours. The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Project Independence members will be picked up individually. Residents are advised to make earlier appointments and take advantage of stores’ early special hours for seniors. Residents can call 311 or 516-869-6311, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make an appointment.

• All town facilities will remain closed to the public until March 30. Essential services, such as 311, the clerk's office and sanitation, will continue to operate. The 311 call center will remain open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NORTHPORT

The village board will meet on Thursday. There will be no public participation. There will be no commissioner reports and no new business. The agenda will consist of accepting the results of the election, pay bills and accept the minutes of the last meeting. The village is advising all the public to stay home.

OYSTER BAY

• Many public government functions have been shifted to online-only or mail. The town department of planning and development, town clerk’s office and receiver of taxes offices have suspended in-person services. Building permit applications and various permit applications through the town clerk’s office can only be applied for by mail at this time. The town asks residents to pay their taxes online or by mail.

• The parks department has started accepting credit card payments over the phone for boat slips and kayak storage.

• The town has launched an online chat from its website to field questions from the public.

• Closures and cancellations include: senior citizen activities at community centers through March 29; preschool programs at Marjorie Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks through March 29; Raynham Hall Museum through March 31; zoning board of appeals March 26 meeting; Oyster Bay Animal Shelter to the public; property tax grievance workshops; Dune Day at TOBAY Beach on March 28, Vaisakhi Celebration on April 17; children’s shows and “Distinguished Artist” concert series at local libraries through April 20.

PORT JEFFERSON

• All village programs have been canceled until further notice.

• Village hall and all other village facilities are closed to the public.

• Village staff is continuing regular services while practicing social distancing and sanitizing work stations.

• Steps for the public to interact with the village for services are posted on the village website, portjeff.com, and posted at all village facilities. Phones are answered at all facilities.

RIVERHEAD

• Riverhead has its first confirmed coronavirus case, officials said Tuesday. Two town employees are under mandatory quarantine. No information was available on what departments the employees worked in.

• Riverhead Justice Court is closed until further notice. Scheduled cases will be apprised of future court dates. People with tickets can plead guilty or not guilty and mail form to the court.

• Town hall will be closed to the public along with town offices, including the yard waste facility.

• The Riverhead Police Department will remain open to the public.

• Drop boxes will be placed in the front of the building department and town hall by Wednesday.

SHELTER ISLAND

• All town offices are closed to the public. Requests should be conducted by phone or email first.

• Shelter Island Town Justice Court is closed until further notice.

• All calendar events posted are temporarily suspended.

• All committee meetings including ZBA and planning board are canceled.

• Garbage can be paid for without bags at the scale house at the recycling center.

SMITHTOWN

• Smithtown officials have postponed a March 24 board of zoning appeals meeting until April. The 2 p.m. Thursday town council meeting will be closed to residents, who can still comment by emailing townclerk@smithtownny.gov.

• While town offices remain open and staffers are still at work, town spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said residents are being asked to phone or email for service instead of visiting in person. In cases where that may not be practical — including a small number of building and planning department applications — residents should call ahead to pick up or drop off documents in building vestibules, she said. “For people with sensitive documents to pick up or drop off, they can call the building department when they get to the driveway and watch someone pick it up,” she said.

• Officials on Wednesday began directing residents with virus symptoms to set up an appointment for a drive-thru test at Stony Brook University. Residents should call 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a triage nurse who will arrange the appointment, Garguilo wrote in an email.

• Restaurants and bars may only serve food and drink for takeout or delivery until further notice, under a New York State order. That order also requires gyms and movie theaters to remain closed, Garguilo said.

• The town senior center is shut. Town staffers and volunteers started home delivery of lunches for up to 35 seniors who previously ate at the senior center. The hot meals, which typically include soup, a vegetable and an entree, are free for any resident 65 and older and can be requested by calling 631-360-7616.

• Smithtown Fire Department Chief Kevin J. Fitzpatrick reassured residents that the department was open and responding to all emergencies, describing as “baseless” a rumor that the department was closing. Fitzpatrick said he had ordered limited access to fire stations for tours and other events. Garguilo said the rumor started on a Facebook page frequented by area residents.

SOUTHAMPTON

• All playgrounds are closed.

SOUTHOLD

• All town buildings will remain closed to the public.

• The town’s transfer station on Cox Lane in Cutchogue will remain open and all entry fees for residents without a permit will be waived.

SUFFOLK COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• The board of trustees meeting on Thursday will be closed to the public.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

• The Westhampton Free Library has closed all library facilities until further notice. The library’s Wi-Fi is still broadcasting and can be accessed from the parking lot. If patrons have items that are due, they will not accrue late fees. Book drops will be closed, and patrons are asked not to leave items outside the library. All library cards that are nearing their expiration dates in March will be renewed until June.