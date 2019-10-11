TODAY'S PAPER
2 more Suffolk mosquito samples test positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, officials say

Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken.

Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Two more mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, commonly known as EEE, Suffolk County health officials said Friday.

State health officials told their Suffolk counterparts the two additional mosquito samples of EEE were collected in the Manorville area on Oct. 1. To date this season, there have been nine total mosquito samples that tested positive for EEE, while 77 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials said.

EEE, which is rare but potentially deadly for humans, can be transmitted through mosquito bites, officials said. There have been no human cases of EEE in Suffolk County, officials said.

In a statement, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said: “We don’t want people to be alarmed but rather informed. We will be treating the Manorville area for mosquitoes this weekend, and we encourage residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.”

On Sept. 17, health officials reported two human cases of West Nile in Suffolk County. The first person with the virus developed the symptoms in mid-August and was hospitalized for several days before being released, officials said.

The second person became sick in late August. That person was hospitalized with West Nile encephalitis, which is caused by the West Nile virus. That person has also been discharged. Both cases involved people older than 50 who live in Islip Town.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

