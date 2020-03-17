TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

Queens man with coronavirus dies at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, officials say

Oceanside-based South Nassau Communities Hospital is pictured on

Oceanside-based South Nassau Communities Hospital is pictured on Sept. 26, 2019. Credit: Joe Calderone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

A Queens man who tested positive for the coronavirus died Monday at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, hospital officials confirmed.

Officials said the 83-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 26, but did not meet the criteria in place at the time by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, because he had not traveled to any high-risk countries and believed he had not been exposed to anyone with symptoms for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the hospital said the patient, whose identity was not released, did have an underlying "chronic health condition" in addition to "new symptoms," and said he was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The hospital said its staff "did everything possible" to treat the patient and said many members of his family are currently in self-isolation due to their likely exposure to COVID-19.

"The appropriate treatment and isolation protocols for the patient were followed, and the death has been reported to the Nassau County Department of Health (NCDOH) and to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH)," the hospital said.

Suffolk County on Monday reported Long Island's first three deaths from the virus.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Nassau County Eexecutive Laura Curran speaks about Covid-19 Nassau County reports first coronavirus death, as state prepares for hospital surge
A shopper wears a mask and rubber gloves Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
The chlorine that all local water districts must Your tap water is safe from coronavirus, LI providers say
Farmingdale is among multiple villages across the Island Village elections delayed over coronavirus threat
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second from left, speaks Sources: White House seeks $850 billion economic stimulus
Catholic Health Services has trailers and tents ready Hospitals preparing for surge of coronavirus patients
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search