A Queens man who tested positive for the coronavirus died Monday at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, hospital officials confirmed.

Officials said the 83-year-old man was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 26, but did not meet the criteria in place at the time by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, because he had not traveled to any high-risk countries and believed he had not been exposed to anyone with symptoms for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the hospital said the patient, whose identity was not released, did have an underlying "chronic health condition" in addition to "new symptoms," and said he was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The hospital said its staff "did everything possible" to treat the patient and said many members of his family are currently in self-isolation due to their likely exposure to COVID-19.

"The appropriate treatment and isolation protocols for the patient were followed, and the death has been reported to the Nassau County Department of Health (NCDOH) and to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH)," the hospital said.

Suffolk County on Monday reported Long Island's first three deaths from the virus.

