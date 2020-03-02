TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
NewsHealth

MTA announces stepped up disinfection plan in response to coronvirus

A view of a Long Island Rail Road

A view of a Long Island Rail Road train. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced additional cleaning protocols designed to disinfect its entire fleet of buses and trains as well as stations and vending machines in response to the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

The authority's stations, buses and trains serving New York City Transit, MTA Bus, Access-A-Ride, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will be cleaned daily and sanitized every 72 hours, according to a MTA news release.

Frequently used surfaces in stations, such as turnstiles, MetroCard and ticket vending machines, and handrails, will be disinfected daily.

“While there has been only one confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and it did not involve the mass transit system, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep in front of the situation and protect our customers and employees,” said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The MTA is working in coordination with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as well as state and federal health authorities to "aggressively" monitor the situation and take all necessary actions to ensure the system remains safe, Foye said. 

Environmental Protection Agency-approved and Centers for Disease Control-endorsed disinfectants are being used, the release said. The MTA  has stockpiles of hygienic supplies and continue to procure cleaning materials, the authority said.

The MTA will also run health guidance public service announcements in stations, on train cars and buses to go along with customer messaging already deployed across 3,600 subway screens, 2,000 bus screens and at 84 subway station street entrances. The same messaging has also been deployed across 550 railroad screens.

Customers and MTA employees should follow recommendations from the CDC including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, stay home when sick, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. 

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks Officials: Testing for coronavirus to vastly increase
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Experts: How to protect yourself from coronavirus
In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, photo, shoppers China's virus center vows no patient unchecked as cases fall
Officials help passengers off a plane to waiting Why treat people potentially exposed to virus in Omaha? Why not?
Cardiovascular technologist Christine Brooks, left, and Dr. Stanley 4 LI hospitals get cath lab approvals
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's WHO officials: Coronavirus seems to be spreading more slowly now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search