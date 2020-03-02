The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced additional cleaning protocols designed to disinfect its entire fleet of buses and trains as well as stations and vending machines in response to the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

The authority's stations, buses and trains serving New York City Transit, MTA Bus, Access-A-Ride, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will be cleaned daily and sanitized every 72 hours, according to a MTA news release.

Frequently used surfaces in stations, such as turnstiles, MetroCard and ticket vending machines, and handrails, will be disinfected daily.

“While there has been only one confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and it did not involve the mass transit system, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep in front of the situation and protect our customers and employees,” said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The MTA is working in coordination with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as well as state and federal health authorities to "aggressively" monitor the situation and take all necessary actions to ensure the system remains safe, Foye said.

Environmental Protection Agency-approved and Centers for Disease Control-endorsed disinfectants are being used, the release said. The MTA has stockpiles of hygienic supplies and continue to procure cleaning materials, the authority said.

The MTA will also run health guidance public service announcements in stations, on train cars and buses to go along with customer messaging already deployed across 3,600 subway screens, 2,000 bus screens and at 84 subway station street entrances. The same messaging has also been deployed across 550 railroad screens.

Customers and MTA employees should follow recommendations from the CDC including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, stay home when sick, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.