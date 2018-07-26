Officials: Swimming advisory issued for 19 Nassau beaches
The advisory was issued after heavy rainfall, the county Health Department said.
Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 19 beaches after heavy rainfall.
The advisory was issued Thursday morning as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.
A similar advisory had been issued on Monday.
Health officials said this advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Friday "unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”
The advisory is in effect for these South Shore beaches:
- Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach, Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa
And it is also in effect for these North Shore beaches:
- Centre Island Sound, Bayville
- Creek Club, Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound, Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove
- Charles E. Ransom Beach, Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach, Bayville
- Stehli Beach, Bayville
- Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing
To keep up with the latest on Nassau beach openings and closings, call this number for recorded information: 516-227-9700.
