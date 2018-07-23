Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 19 area beaches.

The advisory was issued Monday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”

The advisory is in effect for these South Shore beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway

Island Park Beach — Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick

Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa

The advisory is in effect for these North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound, Bayville

Creek Club, Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound, Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove

Ransom Beach, Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach, Bayville

Stehli Beach, Bayville

Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To keep up with the latest on Nassau beach openings and closings, call the following number for recorded information: 516-227-9700.