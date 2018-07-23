TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

Officials: Swimming advisory at 19 Nassau beaches 

The advisory was issued as "a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by storm water runoff caused by heavy rainfall," the county Health Department said.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 19 area beaches.

The advisory was issued Monday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”

The advisory is in effect for these South Shore beaches:

  • Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa
  • Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach — Island Park
  • Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick
  • Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa

The advisory is in effect for these North Shore beaches:

  • Centre Island Sound, Bayville
  • Creek Club, Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown
  • Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow
  • Morgan Sound, Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach, Bayville
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff
  • Soundside Beach, Bayville
  • Stehli Beach, Bayville
  • Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing

To keep up with the latest on Nassau beach openings and closings, call the following number for recorded information: 516-227-9700.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com

More news

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Suffolk conviction integrity bureau to launch
Rhonda saw Tom Donovan's three-piece suit and clean-cut LIer fixed up her future hubby with girlfriends
Customer Jeff Edward, left, talks with Amazon employee Should Amazon book stores replace LI libraries?
Brookhaven Town chief of operations Matt Miner, seen Town payroll unchanged year-to-year, data show
North Hempstead Town Hall is seen in this Why did this LI town declare its independence?
There's a party going on every week during Monday night fun on LI this summer