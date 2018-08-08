TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau County closes beach, advises against swimming at 8 others

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa was closed until further notice after Tuesday night's thunderstorms, officials said.

By Newsday Staff
Nassau County has closed one beach and issued an advisory against swimming at eight others because of concerns over increased bacteria levels due to Tuesday's thunderstorms, health officials said.

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa was closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

The advisory was expected be lifted at 9 p.m. Wednesday, unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

The following beaches are under the advisory: 

  • Morgan Sound — Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff
  • Harry Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing
  • Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach — Island Park
  • Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick
  • Philip B. Healey Beach — Massapequa

For up-to-date information on Nassau beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9717.

