Nassau County has closed one beach and issued an advisory against swimming at eight others because of concerns over increased bacteria levels due to Tuesday's thunderstorms, health officials said.

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa was closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

The advisory was expected be lifted at 9 p.m. Wednesday, unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

The following beaches are under the advisory:

Morgan Sound — Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff

Harry Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway

Island Park Beach — Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick

Philip B. Healey Beach — Massapequa

For up-to-date information on Nassau beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9717.