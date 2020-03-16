The Nassau and Suffolk legislatures have suspended public portions of upcoming meetings to protect the public from the spread of coronavirus, officials in both counties said Monday.

In Suffolk, where the legislature is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Hauppauge, the 13 public hearings on the agenda will be rescheduled for 2 p.m., April 28 in Riverhead with no public portion held, said Presiding Officer Rob Calarco in a news release.

“We have to do our part to stop the spread of this illness and protect the public, our vulnerable populations, and our healthcare system,” Calarco said. “Since social distancing is the best way to do that, we have decided to limit the number of people coming into our legislative building tomorrow.”

The Nassau County legislature will close its 1 p.m. March 23 meeting to the public but the proceedings will be available for viewing online, according to a statement from the clerk’s office Monday.

"We encourage residents to view the meeting online and email the Clerk of the Legislature at mpulitzer@nassaucountyny.gov to have their comments added to the formal record of this Legislative meeting," the statement said. "Legislators will also be able to participate remotely via video chat or phone. The health of our residents, staff, and elected officials is paramount; we will keep residents informed of any further changes online, on the legislature's website."

The moves comply with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order limiting the number of people in government buildings.

Calarco said the legislature will continue day-to-day operations "but it is just not worth the risk to have members of the public sitting in close quarters and speaking into the same microphones when there are numerous ways to participate in the legislative process from home by watching our livestream and submitting testimony in writing.”

Under consideration for the meeting is a procedural motion that would allow legislators to cast votes remotely through teleconference, Calarco said.

“Presentations and distribution of proclamations have been postponed, and staff will be limited as per state guidance that local governments reduce the on-site workforce by 50 percent,” the release said.

Those who want to testify on Suffolk legislative agenda items are urged to send testimony in writing to email legislators at clerk.legislature@suffolkcountyny.gov or by mail to the attention of the Clerk’s Office at the Suffolk County Legislature, William H. Rogers Building, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, NY 11787.

With Candice Ferrette