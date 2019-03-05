TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Trippy ketamine-like drug approved for severe depression

The new drug from Johnson & Johnson acts on different brain chemicals than decades-old antidepressants like Prozac. When it works, the new drug takes effect almost instantly.

Spravato -- a mind-altering medication related to the

Spravato -- a mind-altering medication related to the club drug Special K -- won U.S. approval on March 5, 2019 for patients with hard-to-treat depression, the first in a series of long-overlooked substances being reconsidered for severe forms of mental illness.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have approved a medication related to the mind-altering drug ketamine as a new option for patients with severe depression.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the inhalable drug for patients who have failed to find relief with older antidepressants.

The new drug from Johnson & Johnson acts on different brain chemicals than decades-old antidepressants like Prozac. When it works, the new drug takes effect almost instantly.

The FDA will require J&J to track patients to better understand the drug's safety and effectiveness.

The medication is a chemical cousin of ketamine, a drug long used in surgery that was adopted as an illegal party drug in the 1990s. It's one of several psychedelic drugs that are being reconsidered for depression.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Lawmakers vote to sue to recoup Burke salary
A view of the Snapchat app on Aug. District: Young adults threatened for nudes
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen sued the town board Split decision in lawsuit against town board
Doug Greene of Empire State NORML and the Report: LI pot arrests affect mostly minorities
Imam Ibad Wali, director of the Hillside Islamic Community leaders condemn Islamophobic poster
Lufthansa's East Meadow location, seen on Thursday. Lufthansa moves Americas HQ, seeks tax breaks