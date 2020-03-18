TODAY'S PAPER
New York hospitals should suspend most visitations, Department of Health says

Oceanside-based Mount Sinai South Nassau, seen here in

Oceanside-based Mount Sinai South Nassau, seen here in 2018, is among the Long Island hospitals implementing a no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

The Department of Health on Wednesday sent an advisory to hospitals in New York strongly urging them to immediately suspend all visitations except when it's medically necessary or for family members or legal representatives of patients in end-of-life situations.

The state said any visitors meeting those exceptions must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The DOH added that hospitals must post signage notifying the public of the suspension of visitation in all hospital entrances and in parking lots.

Hospitals on Long Island have mostly already implemented similar guidelines.

On Tuesday, Oceanside-based Mount Sinai South Nassau said it was prohibiting all visitors, including to the emergency department, inpatient units, ambulatory sites and other facilities.

South Nassau said there are exceptions. For example, one healthy visitor can come to the pediatrics, maternity and postpartum areas. One healthy visitor can also come in end of life situations.

Also, one healthy visitor can come to pick up discharged patients.

"While these are difficult changes, they are necessary steps aimed at achieving our top priority: the safety and health of our staff and patients," the hospital wrote in a statement.

NYU Langone Health, which operates NYU Winthrop, said it will follow the state DOH guidelines. NYU Langone added that visitors would have their temperature taken before entering the hospital.

Other hospitals, such as Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services and New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, have also strictly limited visitation privileges in the last week.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

