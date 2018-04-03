Deadly “nightmare bacteria” that are resistant to most antibiotics were identified in 221 instances nationwide last year in an intensive surveillance program aimed at stopping superbugs before they spread, federal health officials said Tuesday.

Resistant bacterial strains — formally known as CRE, which stands for carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae — can colonize medical equipment, hospital beds, curtains, bedside trays, telephones and the hands of health-care workers.

Worse, these bacteria have developed unique genetic mechanisms that allow them to repel multiple classes of antibiotics, including the carbapenem class, which are considered the drugs of last resort.

The CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network was successful in isolating the infected patients in the cases identified last year, official said, though not all of them survived.

“These germs do more than spread and cause infections, they can share their genes with [unaffected] bacteria,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a teleconference Tuesday afternoon.

The nightmare bacteria can cause pneumonia, bloodstream and urinary tract infections. The death rate from the organisms is estimated at about 50 percent.

Because the bugs are difficult to treat, they threaten patients who need antibiotics most: cancer patients, organ recipients, children with cystic fibrosis and people with other forms of immune suppression.

Schuchat and other experts noted that the sickest patients are the most vulnerable, and that other, healthy people can be carriers of the bugs.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They emphasized the importance of hand-washing, the wearing of gloves by health-care workers, and isolating affected patients.

The surveillance program found many instances of nightmare bacteria “hiding in plain sight,” Schuchat said.

The National Healthcare Safety Network is working with hospitals and other health-care facilities across the country to identify highly resistant organisms, which can be transported by patients when they are transferred from nursing homes to hospitals, or vice versa, or when patients move to new states or countries.

“Antibiotics are safety-net drugs,” Schuchat said, and without their ability to fight off the bacteria, medical care faces a frightening future.