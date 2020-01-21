The New York State Department of Health has launched an investigation into “cancer occurrence” in the Northport-East Northport school district after several students from a recent graduating class were "reported as having been diagnosed" with cancer.

The health department said it is focusing its review on students who graduated from Northport High School in 2016. The school district said in a statement Tuesday that it will "fully cooperate" with the investigation.

One student from the 2016 class, Danielle DeSimone, said she reached out to the health department after she was diagnosed and treated for leukemia in 2018, and requested an investigation.

She received a letter from the agency in December confirming its Cancer Surveillance Program would conduct an investigation that could take at least 18 months to complete.

DeSimone, a 21-year-old college student living in Manhattan, said she knows of three other members of her graduating class diagnosed with leukemia and one with bone cancer. The number of reported cases hasn't been confirmed by health authorities.

“When I got diagnosed, I didn’t think anything of it,” said DeSimone, who is in remission after receiving a bone-marrow transplant. “I think when I heard about the third person after me, I was like, ‘That’s kind of weird,’ and then with the fourth person, I was like, 'Alright, something’s wrong here.’ ”

The Northport-East Northport school district has been at the center of such health concerns for several years. At Northport Middle, students and staff had complained about odors in the school that caused them to be nauseated, according to some residents. An online petition seeking the school's closure listed a range of symptoms, including respiratory problems, skin rashes and general malaise that reportedly had affected students and staff.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Saturday, district officials announced they were shuttering Northport Middle for the rest of the school year after an environmental investigation found potentially dangerous chemical compounds in septic tanks and a cesspool outside the building.

Robert Banzer, the Northport-East Northport schools superintendent, said in the statement Tuesday — addressed to residents —that he was informed last week the health department "will conduct a more extensive review of cancers, specifically leukemia" and that the review would encompass "the entire geographical region of the school district."

"The district supports this study and will fully cooperate" with the health department, said Banzer, adding the study had been started "over the past few months" and was not the reason for the middle school closure. "It is anticipated that at the conclusion of their study, a full report will be made available."

State health department spokesperson Erin Silk said the agency’s Cancer Surveillance Program has been reviewing information about cases of cancer in that one graduating class.

“The department is currently continuing this investigation,” Silk said in an email to Newsday. “Information will be shared with the community and stakeholders where there are findings to report or significant next steps planned for the investigation.”

In the letter to DeSimone, health department officials cautioned her the investigation is “not capable” of proving any cause-and-effect relationships to pinpoint the source of the cancer.

“We will review available data to obtain a more complete picture of cancer incidence in this area and how it might differ from what is typically found in communities,” Aura Weinstein, director of the state’s Cancer Surveillance Program, wrote in the letter.

The health department said in its December letter that it is “aware of concerns raised by the community over the possibility of health effects related to the Northport Power Station and conditions at Northport Middle School.”

In a statement, National Grid said Tuesday that it operates the power plant in compliance with permits that regulate air emissions, noting state and federal regulators oversee emission limits to minimize environmental and health impacts.

“National Grid has invested over $80 million into emissions reductions and energy efficiencies at the Northport Power Plant,” the statement read. “We are committed to protecting the environmental and actively reducing emissions.”

DeSimone said her request did not focus on the middle school or the power plant but asked the health department to take a more sweeping look at the community, with an eye on blood cancer and cancers among young children.

“I wanted to try to be as general as possible with my requests so that they can investigate more of a bigger picture,” she said.

Grace Kelly-McGovern, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said the agency is aware of the investigation and advised any residents with questions to call the New York State Department of Environmental Health Assessment Unit at (518) 402-7950.

DeSimone is studying civil and environmental engineering at Manhattan College in the Bronx.

“Learning about calculating cancer risk … was super interesting to me in both my personal life and now my career,” she said. “So I just figured that it would be really cool to tie them together cause I'm so passionate about it, especially now.”