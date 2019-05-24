Northport VA hospital gets new director

The Northport VA Medical Center is getting a new director after nearly a year under the leadership of an interim chief.

Dr. Antonio Sanchez will take over the top job at Long Island's veterans health network before the end of summer from interim head Dr. Cathy Cruise, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday.

Sanchez is chief of staff of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System, based in San Juan. He also had served as acting director of the Caribbean system.

Dr. Joan E. McInerney, the VA's regional director, expects Sanchez to be on the job in the next 45 to 60 days.

“His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve," McInerney said in a statement.