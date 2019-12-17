Northwell Health on Tuesday said it has started $5.5 million in renovations at Glen Cove Hospital’s outpatient Family Medicine Center.

The center was established in the 1970s, and once construction is completed, will be relocated to the hospital’s third floor.

The expanded, 6,660-square-foot Family Medicine Center, which is expected to open in late spring 2020, will serve more than 18,500 patients annually, representing a 40% increase in patient volume.

The center offers primary, prenatal and pediatric care, preventive services, as well as behavioral health and gynecological services to underserved members in the community and other residents.

“Our new Family Medicine Center will not only accommodate more patients, but the renovation will create a welcoming and modern environment as well as upgrades that enhance clinical care and collaboration,” said Dr. Barbara Keber, chair of family medicine at Glen Cove Hospital.

The Family Medicine Center will feature 12 exam rooms, bedside ultrasound machines, a procedure room, laboratory and medication room and modern reception and seating areas.

A focal point of the space will be a large glass-enclosed area, which will offer central viewing and monitoring of the center, and at the same time, provide much needed space for clinical team members to collaborate and huddle before patient visits in a confidential setting.

Clinicians include physicians, residents, nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers and other health care professionals. Many of the center’s staff are bilingual to better serve the area’s Spanish-speaking community.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in the state, with more than 70,000 employees. It operates 23 hospitals and about 750 outpatient facilities.