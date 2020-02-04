One of 3 suspected coronavirus cases in NYC tests negative

Test results on one of the three New York City patients suspected of having the new coronavirus came up negative, according to the city Health Department.

Results on the other two are pending, the department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The person who tested negative was hospitalized at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. The others are at two other city hospitals.

“The first person who met the criteria to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was found not to have the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The response and care the patient received reflects how well the systems we have in place are working."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in the release: “I can’t say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately.”

The vast majority of coronavirus cases have been in China, but as of Monday, there were 11 confirmed cases in the United States.