TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
NewsHealth

One of 3 suspected coronavirus cases in NYC tests negative

A shopper concerned about the global coronavirus outbreak

A shopper concerned about the global coronavirus outbreak wears a face mask Tuesday in Alhambra, Calif. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown

By Newsday Staff
Print

Test results on one of the three New York City patients suspected of having the new coronavirus came up negative, according to the city Health Department.

Results on the other two are pending, the department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The person who tested negative was hospitalized at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. The others are at two other city hospitals.

“The first person who met the criteria to have samples sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was found not to have the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The response and care the patient received reflects how well the systems we have in place are working."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in the release: “I can’t say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately.”

The vast majority of coronavirus cases have been in China, but as of Monday, there were 11 confirmed cases in the United States.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Northport Middle School will be closed for the Schumer calls on EPA to investigate Northport Middle School case
Chinese military medical staff members stand in formation Philippines reports 1st death from new virus outside China
The coronavirus was identified as the cause of Officials: 1st suspected case of coronavirus in NYC
18-year-old Nina Nichols prepares to take her dose FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy
Matteo DiMartino, 9 months old, of Massapequa, at Mom's triumphant quest to save her 'miracle baby'
Sen. Chuck Schumer holds a picture of the Schumer: SBU prof stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search