New Yorkers have extra time to sign up for Obamacare

As of Saturday, nearly 4.7 million Americans had selected plans and applied for coverage using Healthcare.gov, officials say.

The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a laptop

The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a laptop computer, in Washington on May, 18, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

Friday is the final day to sign up for Obamacare coverage in 2018 -- unless you live in New York or a few other places.

Affordable Care Act open enrollment ends for most of the country today, after President Donald Trump's administration cut it in half from its original three-month period.

New York is one of eight states, plus D.C., that kept longer open enrollment deadlines. New York's deadline is Jan. 31, 2018.

New York said its deadline was set "to ensure that consumers have adequate time to shop for and enroll in the health plan that is best for their family," executive director of NY State of Health Donna Frescatore said in September.

The New York State Department of Health also said longer enrollment periods have been shown to increase enrollment among younger people.

Other parts of Obamacare allow for enrollment all year, such as the Essential Plan, Medicaid and Child Health Plus.

As of Saturday, nearly 4.7 million people across the country had selected plans and applied for coverage using Healthcare.gov, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

