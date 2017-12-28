TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 17° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 17° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - The government says more than 8.7 million people have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama-era health care law, exceeding expectations for a program that President Donald Trump has unsuccessfully tried to repeal.

The final tally released Thursday for the 39 HealthCare.gov states showed about 80,000 fewer sign-ups than an initial count provided last week. A spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the slight dip was due to late cancellations.

Still, HealthCare.gov enrollment reached nearly 95 percent of last year's level, outperforming expectations in a show of consumer demand.

A complete national tally may not be available until March, as states running their own health insurance markets are continuing to sign up consumers. In California and New York, enrollment season ends Jan. 31.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Brookhaven Town Hall, seen in an undated photo. Town wants to buy Culper spy ring property
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset on Sept. Town extends benefit to Cold War-era veterans
Suffolk County police respond to an attempted robbery Police probe dollar store robbery attempt
East Hampton Town Hall is shown on Feb. New parking lot moves closer to reality, town says
This Feb. 7, 2015 photo shows a feeding My Turn: Florida trip made me miss frigid LI
Commuters wait on the platform for the westbound LIRR: Broken rails cause delays, cancellations
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE