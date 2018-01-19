How many burritos does it take to fuel Michael Phelps to the gold medal?

Thousands of athletes are bound for Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics and are bringing some big appetites.

Swimmers, gymnasts and more athletes train for hours per day and almost every day of the week to be in top shape to compete. But to maintain their weight and their muscles, some need to eat up to 12,000 calories per day.

Olympic diets are about more than just calories. They pack protein and nutrients into every meal to give their best performances. But just for fun, here's how much of your favorite foods you would have to eat to consume enough calories to train like an Olympian.

250 Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's You would have to eat 250 McDonald's chicken McNuggets, or 63 orders, to get to 12,000 calories. Each nugget packs in about 48 calories.

41 strawberry frosted sprinkles doughnuts from Dunkin' Donuts You would have to consume 41 strawberry frosted sprinkles doughnuts from Dunkin' Donuts to reach 12,000 calories. Each contains 290 calories.

43 Nathan's Famous hot dogs You would have to eat 43 plain Nathan's Famous hot dogs to get to 12,000 calories. The franks pack in 280 calories each.

19 Whoppers from Burger King You would have to eat 19 plain Whoppers from Burger King to reach 12,000 calories. The burgers are 650 calories each.

At least 63 scoops of Baskin-Robbins ice cream Depending on your flavor preference, you could end up ordering 200 scoops of something sweet at Baskin-Robbins to reach 12,000 calories. Their highest calorie ice cream, Peanut Butter n' Chocolate, has 190 calories per 2.5 ounce scoop, and would require 63 scoops total to reach 12,000. If you prefer ices, the lower calorie Daiquiri ice would require 200 scoops at 60 calories each.

32 slices of New York cheesecake You would have to eat 32 slices of classic New York cheesecake to consume 12,000 calories. Each slice contains about 380 calories each.

12 Chipotle burritos You would have to eat 12 Chipotle burritos to reach 12,000 calories. The average Chipotle burrito is about 1,000 calories each.

12 broccoli and cheddar cheese soup bread bowls from Panera You would have to eat 12 sourdough bread bowls full of broccoli and cheddar cheese soup to reach 12,000 calories. Each bread bowl contains 660 calories while every bowl of broccoli and cheddar soup is 350.

30 mocha Frappuccinos To achieve 12,000 calories and a serious brain freeze, you would have to drink 30 grande mocha Frappucinos from Starbucks. Each frapp contains 410 calories if you order it with whipped cream.

48 California rolls You would have to eat about 48 California rolls from your local sushi spot to consume 12,000 calories. The average eight-piece California roll contains about 250 calories.

9 pounds of General Tso's chicken You would have to eat 7.6 orders, which works out to about 9 pounds, of General Tso's chicken from your local Chinese restaurant to reach 12,000 calories. Each order is about 1,577 calories.

22 McDonald's Big Macs You would have to eat 22 Big Macs, which weigh in at 563 calories each.

20 orders of Japanese Pan noodles from Noodles and Co. You would have to slurp up 20 regular-sized orders of Japanese Pan noodles from Noodles and Co. to reach 12,000 calories. A regular order contains 620 calories each.

43 slices of plain New York style pizza You would have to order 43 slices from your hometown pizza place to consume 12,000 calories. The average slice of plain, New York-style pizza is about 285 calories.

47 Rita's Italian Ices You would have to consume 47 regular-sized, cherry flavored ices from Rita's to get to 12,000 calories. Each contains 260 calories.

22 Single Shackburgers You would have to eat 22 Single ShackBurgers to consume 12,000 calories. Each of the Shake Shack creations contains 550 calories.

17 Breakfast Crunchwrap Supremes from Taco Bell You would have to consume 17 of Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap Supremes with sausage to get to 12,000 calories. Each contains 700 calories.