East End residents joined in a candid conversation Wednesday night about how the opioid epidemic has impacted their lives and suggested ways to combat and prevent addiction.

More than 200 people filled the Hampton Bays High School auditorium during the Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force’s first public forum.

Residents expressed a mix of frustration at how they and their family members struggled with addiction — without always finding adequate resources to deal with it — as well as gratitude that the community was finally coming together to discuss the issue.

Residents and substance abuse experts suggested such measures as parental training to spot addiction, framing addiction as an illness and teaching children about substance abuse at a younger age.

Task force members said they wanted the public’s help finding answers after fatal opioid overdoses more than tripled in the past year, from five overdoses in 2016 to 17 so far this year.

“If we don’t do something fast, that number is going to keep growing,” Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki told the crowd. “So there’s an urgency to this meeting.”