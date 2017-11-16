TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 53° Good Morning
Overcast 53° Good Morning
NewsHealth

Hundreds attend Southampton Opioid Addiction Task Force forum

Residents expressed frustration and gratitude as more than 200 people filled the Hampton Bays High School auditorium.

Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay

Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay Schneiderman speaks at a public forum at Hampton Bays High School on Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Rachelle Blidner  rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

East End residents joined in a candid conversation Wednesday night about how the opioid epidemic has impacted their lives and suggested ways to combat and prevent addiction.

More than 200 people filled the Hampton Bays High School auditorium during the Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force’s first public forum.

Residents expressed a mix of frustration at how they and their family members struggled with addiction — without always finding adequate resources to deal with it — as well as gratitude that the community was finally coming together to discuss the issue.

Residents and substance abuse experts suggested such measures as parental training to spot addiction, framing addiction as an illness and teaching children about substance abuse at a younger age.

Task force members said they wanted the public’s help finding answers after fatal opioid overdoses more than tripled in the past year, from five overdoses in 2016 to 17 so far this year.

“If we don’t do something fast, that number is going to keep growing,” Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki told the crowd. “So there’s an urgency to this meeting.”

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Portrait of Newsday's Les Payne on Nov. 4, Newsday’s Les Payne to join Hall of Fame
Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 Long Beach rapper Lil Peep dies at 21
fmtv s2e3-1 Unexpected strip mall eatery serves creative South Asian fare
Students are dropped off at Archer Street School Bus strike affecting 4 school districts is over, union says
Kevin McAndrew, a Cameron Engineering partner, presents the Board: Firm's plan must await impact statement
A home up for sale in Amityville. Throughout LI home prices rise as inventory dips
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE