Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a $7.5 million initiative to expand substance abuse addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services throughout New York State.

It was not immediately clear how much of the money would go to programs on Long Island.

The news came during a substance abuse and opioid forum in Southampton sponsored by Suffolk County and the Rockefeller Institute of Government, an Albany think tank. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini is to give the forum's keynote address to scores of attendees from neighborhood task forces, medical providers, community organizations and schools.

Fatal opioid overdoses on Long Island fell to 483 in 2018, from a high of 614 in 2017, according to preliminary data provided by the police departments and medical examiners in Nassau and Suffolk counties. In the past nine years, roughly 3,685 people fatally overdosed on opioids Islandwide.

The county is partnering with the Rockefeller Institute for the organization's policy initiative into combating the opioid crisis. The think tank's work began in upstate Sullivan County more than a year ago and has spread to 10 regions statewide; Suffolk is the fourth region and invited the institute to work with the county.

The invitation-only event is being held at the Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in Southampton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be live-streamed on Bellone's Facebook page, facebook.com/SteveBellone.