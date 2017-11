How obese and inactive are New Yorkers in comparison with the rest of the country? It turns out we rank somewhere in the middle.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., based on the amount of obese citizens, people with weight-related illnesses and access and prevalence each state's population has to healthy foods.

Here's a map with all of WalletHub's rankings, along with a breakdown of how they came to their conclusions..

51. Colorado Total Score: 39.87 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 50 "Health consequences" rank: 47 "Food and fitness" rank: 40

50. Massachusetts Total Score: 43.30 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 45 "Health consequences" rank: 48 "Food and fitness" rank: 51

49. Utah Total Score: 43.72 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 51 "Health consequences" rank: 18 "Food and fitness" rank: 14

48. Hawaii Total Score: 43.94 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 46 "Health consequences" rank: 50 "Food and fitness" rank: 27

47. Montana Total Score: 44.57 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 47 'Health consequences' rank: 40 'Food and fitness' rank: 35

46. Connecticut Total Score: 44.58 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 43 "Health consequences" rank: 46 "Food and fitness" rank: 50

45. New Jersey Total Score: 45.53 'Obesity and overweight prevalence' rank: 32 'Health consequences' rank: 44 'Food and fitness' rank: 47

44. Nevada Total Score: 45.71 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 36 "Health consequences" rank: 51 "Food and fitness" rank: 33

43. New Hampshire Total Score: 45.90 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 44 "Health consequences" rank: 33 "Food and fitness" rank: 48

42. Oregon Total Score: 46.49 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 48 "Health consequences" rank: 12 "Food and fitness" rank: 38

41. California Total Score: 46.86 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 35 "Health consequences" rank: 45 "Food and fitness" rank: 49

40. Minnesota Total Score: 46.93 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 34 "Health consequences" rank: 41 "Food and fitness" rank: 23

39. District of Columbia Total Score: 46.99 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 41 "Health consequences" rank: 43 "Food and fitness" rank: 36

38. Virginia Total Score: 47.39 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 39 "Health consequences" rank: 42 "Food and fitness" rank: 37

37. Washington Total Score: 47.47 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 42 "Health consequences" rank: 14 "Food and fitness" rank: 42

36. Idaho Total Score: 47.89 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 40 "Health consequences" rank: 28 "Food and fitness" rank: 43

35. New York Total Score: 47.99 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 38 "Health consequences" rank: 32 "Food and fitness" rank: 46

Tied for 33. Vermont Total Score: 48.57 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 49 "Health consequences" rank: 3 "Food and fitness" rank: 41

Tied for 33. Wyoming Total Score: 48.57 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 37 "Health consequences" rank: 35 "Food and fitness" rank: 30

32. Illinois Total Score: 49.71 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 30 "Health consequences" rank: 31 "Food and fitness" rank: 26

31. South Dakota Total Score: 49.98 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 22 "Health consequences" rank: 49 "Food and fitness" rank: 20

30. Arizona Total Score: 50.60 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 31 "Health consequences" rank: 20 "Food and fitness" rank: 25

29. Maine Total Score: 50.78 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 29 "Health consequences" rank: 29 "Food and fitness" rank: 19

28. Wisconsin Total Score: 51.03 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 21 "Health consequences" rank: 23 "Food and fitness" rank: 29

27. Missouri Total Score: 51.12 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 27 "Health consequences" rank: 39 "Food and fitness" rank: 24

26. Rhode Island Total Score: 51.14 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 26 "Health consequences" rank: 26 "Food and fitness" rank: 45

25. Pennsylvania Total Score: 51.37 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 24 "Health consequences" rank: 38 "Food and fitness" rank: 32

24. Maryland Total Score: 51.41 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 25 "Health consequences" rank: 30 "Food and fitness" rank: 34

23. Florida Total Score: 52.03 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 20 "Health consequences" rank: 33 "Food and fitness" rank: 39

22. Nebraska Total Score: 52.20 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 23 "Health consequences" rank: 27 "Food and fitness" rank: 31

21. Alaska Total Score: 52.55 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 33 "Health consequences" rank: 4 "Food and fitness" rank: 28

20. New Mexico Total Score: 53.07 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 28 "Health consequences" rank: 9 "Food and fitness" rank: 17

19. North Dakota Total Score: 53.56 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 16 "Health consequences" rank: 37 "Food and fitness" rank: 21

18. Michigan Total Score: 54.18 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 18 "Health consequences" rank: 19 "Food and fitness" rank: 13

17. Georgia Total Score: 54.20 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 14 "Health consequences" rank: 16 "Food and fitness" rank: 3

16. North Carolina Total Score: 54.73 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 19 "Health consequences" rank: 13 "Food and fitness" rank: 22

15. Kansas Total Score: 54.80 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 13 "Health consequences"ank: 15 "Food and fitness" rank: 10

14. Delaware Total Score: 54.98 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 12 "Health consequences" rank: 17 "Food and fitness" rank: 44

13. Ohio Total Score: 55.02 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 11 "Health consequences" rank: 25 "Food and fitness" rank: 2

12. Iowa Total Score: 55.74 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 17 "Health consequences" rank: 5 "Food and fitness" rank: 15

11. Texas Total Score: 56.14 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 9 "Health consequences" rank: 24 "Food and fitness" rank: 9

10. Indiana Total Score: 56.60 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 15 "Health consequences" rank: 8 "Food and fitness" rank: 16

9. South Carolina Total Score: 57.15 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 10 "Health consequences" rank: 22 "Food and fitness" rank: 18

8. Oklahoma Total Score: 58.35 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 6 "Health consequences" rank: 36 "Food and fitness" rank: 1

7. Alabama Total Score: 59.07 'Obesity and overweight prevalence' rank: 8 'Health consequences' rank: 21 'Food and fitness' rank: 6

6. Kentucky Total Score: 60.53 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 7 "Health consequences" rank: 10 "Food and fitness" rank: 7

5. Louisiana Total Score: 60.64 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 3 "Health consequences" rank: 7 "Food and fitness" rank: 5

4. Arkansas Total Score: 61.72 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 5 "Health consequences" rank: 6 "Food and fitness" rank: 8

3. Tennessee Total Score: 61.90 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 2 "Health consequences" rank: 11 "Food and fitness" rank: 11

2. West Virginia Total Score: 65.55 "Obesity and overweight prevalence" rank: 4 "Health consequences" rank: 1 "Food and fitness" rank: 12