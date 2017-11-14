Andrew Quinn 33, Shirley Occupation Package handler at FedEx Height 5-foot-11 Before 385 pounds, October 2015 After 300 pounds, October 2017

Andrew Quinn says he was always in decent shape and worked out regularly until a drinking problem landed him in treatment in 2014.

“When I got out, I ate everything under the sun and didn’t care. I gained 140 pounds,” says Quinn, who adds that he’s been a recovering alcoholic for three years. But he was tired of the way he looked and felt, so Quinn made a New Year’s resolution in January 2016 to lose weight.

“I got help from a personal trainer, who set me up with a low-carb, high-protein diet. Twice a week, I buy food already prepared. I don’t like to cook when I get home, so this works for me,” Quinn says.

He makes his own breakfast, and is rigid about eating six meals a day. The weight came off quickly in the beginning, Quinn says, adding that he wants to lose 40 to 50 more pounds. He is focused now on competitive body building.

“Consistency is my thing. I have a training and diet routine I do every day. Doing the same thing over and over works for me.” Quinn focuses less on weight and more on body fat. He doesn’t weigh himself but relies on how his clothes fit. “People tell me I look great, which actually motivates me to go harder,” Quinn says.

His breakfast at 9:30 a.m. consists of a cup of pourable egg whites and two whole eggs scrambled, plus protein waffles and sugar-free pancake syrup. His lunch at 12:30 p.m. is usually 8 ounces of roasted pulled chicken with ¾ cup of jasmine or brown rice heated in a little coconut oil. At 4 p.m., he has a protein shake after working out. He duplicates lunch at 5, 8 and 11 p.m., although he has no carbs after 8. Before going to bed, Quinn has sugar-free Jell-O with sugar-free whipped cream. In place of vegetables, Quinn drinks a daily 12-ounce serving of a powdered nutritional supplement he mixes with water.

Quinn hits the gym six days a week and does weight training for 75 minutes on different parts of his body. He follows that with 15 to 20 minutes of cardio on a treadmill, StairMaster or stationary bike.

“Stay consistent. Eat right. Ask for help. Every gym has a personal trainer. Don’t be afraid to pay for one. It’s an investment in your health, and that’s the most important thing. You live only once.”