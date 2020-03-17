PSEG implements coronavirus emergency response plan

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

PSEG Long Island has enacted measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus to customers and employees, closing 11 customer walk-in centers by day’s end, creating a "SWAT team" to respond to electrical issues at homes with potentially infected customers, and allowing most customer service reps to work from home.

PSEG, as other utilities in the state, also has ceased shut-offs to customers. The company is also going back to the 500 or so customers who have had power turned off for any number of reasons in recent months and turning them back on, where appropriate, said Daniel Eichhorn, president of PSEG Long Island. The company is also suspending late-payment fees, he said.

PSEG has enacted a crisis-management team to examine protocols across the territory, treating the pandemic with the same urgency as a major weather event, he said.

“We consider ourselves first responders,” he said. “Emergencies are in our blood. This is another emergency.”

The utility has plenty of power for the season, typically a lower-usage period, even with many more customers working from home, he added.

PSEG is implementing new procedures for the infrequent occasions when field service technicians or other employees need to enter a home. In the event of an inside repair, workers have been trained to ask customers three levels of questions — about whether customers have someone sick in the home, whether anyone has tested positive for the coronavirus, or whether they have been in contact with someone who was. They will suit up with appropriate levels of protective clothing depending on the response.

In the scenario of an infected customer, PSEG has organized a “SWAT” team of 46 field service reps to work across the region who will have the highest protective gear for cases in which customers require an inside-home visit. Only about 25-50 cases a day require home visits out of the 10,000 calls a day the company receives for some type of service, Eichhorn said.

PSEG will stop reading the meters of customers whose device is indoors, turning instead to estimates based on past usage. Around half of the region’s 1.1 million customers now have smart meters that automatically send usage data directly to the company.

PSEG at 5 p.m. Tuesday will close 11 walk-in centers across Long Island until further notice. The 500 or so customers who typically use them have been informed of the planned closures and told of other ways to make payments. The company will also post an information box at the centers with packets that tell customers how to contact the company or pay bills in other ways.

At its offices and work depots, PSEG is limiting work groups. “We’re splitting people up so that no more than 20 people are in same location or in the same room,” he said, while practicing new sanitizing practices in line with state and federal guidelines.

To keep groups smaller, the company is placing five trailers at certain locations and requiring people work from those to cut down on worker clusters. At present, no PSEG employees have been diagnosed with the virus, but six are self-isolating because of potential contacts with some who has, Eichhorn said.

A bigger move to cut down on potential contacts involves allowing its employees to work from home. Of the company’s total work force of around 2,500, around 1,200 are now working from home, he said, and 1,350 will be by week’s end.

That includes representatives who answer the roughly 10,000 calls PSEG receives on a typical day. Today, around 57% of the company’s total 322 billing and customer service reps are working from home, a figure that will increase by 80% by midweek. or around 250 people, Eichhorn said.

Since that effort started on a larger scale this week, he added, response times have been better than the typical average, with calls answered in 10 seconds compared to the typical 18-19 seconds.

All nonessential travel for conferences, training and meetings has been canceled. In addition, Eichhorn said the company will also suspend community volunteer events, including community cleanups and park restorations planned for the month of April.

Eichhorn said he suspects many of the actions being taken may prove to be tests for future work practices that may stick for PSEG and other companies.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be a pre-pandemic and post-pandemic world,” he said. “We don’t know everything that will happen but this will definitely have some impact on customers, on contingency planning, everything.”