TODAY'S PAPER
87° Good Evening
87° Good Evening
NewsHealth

FDA OKs first drug made to reduce excessive sweating

This undated image provided by Dermira Inc. shows

This undated image provided by Dermira Inc. shows the drug Qbrexz.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

U.S. regulators on Friday approved the first drug developed specifically to reduce excessive sweating, a common condition that can cause people anxiety and affect their social lives.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Qbrexza for excessive underarm sweating and it will be available in October. The drug is inside a cloth wiped over the skin daily to block sweat glands from activating.

Its manufacturer, Dermira Inc., refused to disclose the price, as drugmakers normally do.

An estimated 15.3 million Americans have some form of excessive sweating, but only 1 in 4 get treatment. Current treatment options include Botox injections, surgery to remove sweat glands, procedures using lasers and other devices, and drugs approved for other conditions that block the body's chemical messengers to reduce sweat production throughout the body.

Side effects of Qbrexza include blurred vision, constipation, burning and itchy skin, head and throat pain, and dry mouth, eyes and skin.

Dermira said in one study, 53 percent of patients reported Qbrexza reduced sweat production by roughly half, versus 28 percent in a comparison group using a nonmedicated cloth.

By The Associated Press

More news

A father takes a photo of his daughter Toys R Us closes doors today; LIers say goodbye
Katuria D'Amato speaks at her attorney's office on Katuria D'Amato says police 'harassed and threatened her'
Investigators at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run Cops renew call for help in finding hit-run driver
Youth throughout Long Island gathered Wednesday at the LGBT Network prom in Woodbury
New owners of the shuttered Dowling College campus Decision on future of old Dowling College put on hold
Trae Richards (left), 5, gets buried by his Heat and humidity coming to Long Island