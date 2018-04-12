TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: NY adolescent contracts rat lungworm in Hawaii

By The Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Department of Health officials have confirmed that there are two new rat lungworm infections on the islands.

Health officials said on Wednesday that the separate cases involve an adult Maui resident and an adolescent visiting the Big Island from New York.

Officials said the Maui resident became ill in mid-February and was briefly hospitalized. The individual was most likely infected on Maui but had a history of traveling to Oahu and the Big Island during the time when the infection might have occurred.

The New York adolescent had been in Hawaii in January and was hospitalized a month later after returning to New York.

The two confirmed cases bring the state's count up to three for 2018. The first case involved an adult West Hawaii resident.

