The Diocese of Rockville Centre announced Friday that Catholics do not have to attend Mass for the next three weekends because of coronavirus concerns.

Churches will remain open with Mass schedules generally unchanged, but the obligation to attend Mass has been temporarily lifted, diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said.

Catholics who decide to attend Mass are under no obligation to receive Holy Communion in the next few weeks, he said, noting that Catholics are not required to receive Holy Communion more than once per year.

The diocese, home to 1.4 million Catholics and the eighth largest in the country, urged everyone who is sick, elderly, or vulnerable because of a medical condition, to remain at home.

Dolan said Catholics can watch Holy Mass on the Catholic Faith Network and online.

Meanwhile, at least two major mosques on Long Island announced they are canceling religious services on Friday because of concerns over coronavirus.

The Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury, one of the largest and oldest mosques in the region, said it was canceling its 1 p.m. services. For Muslims, early Friday afternoon prayers are the most important services of the week.

The Masjid Darul Quran mosque in Bay Shore also said it was calling off services.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest on the fast-moving developments on the coronavirus and its impact on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We have decided to suspend the Friday services to maintain the public health and safety protocols,” said Dr. Isma Chaudhry, president of the Westbury mosque. “It’s important that we don’t put our community and our Nassau County communities in harm’s way.”

In a statement sent out to the faithful, mosque leaders asked them to say their prayers at home.

“With the consultation of Muslim scholars, medical professionals, guidelines from the local, state government and CDC we have made a very challenging and thoughtful decision for the well being of the community to minimize large gatherings in combating the spread of this virus,” the statement said.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but was taken with an abundance of precaution in mind for the well-being of our community.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.



